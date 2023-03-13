$93 million going toward affordable housing projects across Virginia

Governor Glenn Youngkin on Monday announced a multimillion-dollar investment across the Commonwealth of Virginia.

The governor's office said $93 million will be distributed across the commonwealth to create and preserve more than 3,900 low-income units from 57 projects. This will also include 298 supportive housing units and 111 units that are for sale as homeownership opportunities.

In Hampton Roads, there are eight projects that have been listed to receive this money; five of them are from Norfolk.

Geraldine Alston lives in one of the projects in Norfolk known as the Broad Creek Apartments. She says living there with her six children under the age of 11 has made a world of difference. Five years ago, Alston says that she prayed to have a roof over her head when the family went through hard times.

"We were homeless, we were staying in a hotel. Those were some really hard times for us," said Alston.

Her oldest, Onolonya Burton, says he feels much more at home now.

"The reason I like Broadcreek is because there's no roaches or spiders or anything," he said. "I remember staying at this old house and there were a lot of bugs."

Aside from the bugs, Burton said other places they lived didn't feel safe.

"I remember there being a lot of mold growing and there were shootings outside. It's a lot safer here and we enjoy living here," said Burton.

The Broad Creek Apartments is a community with affordable housing. Alston said news of an available unit for her five years ago was like an answered prayer.

"I was so excited for me and my babies. We've been through homelessness, and we've had to rely on people and live in their homes," she said. "There were many times where we were limited doing what we wanted to do because it wasn't our house, it was someone else's."

Broadcreek Renaissance said it will be getting $2.9 million out of the $93 million being distributed across Virginia.

"The funding The Community Builders will receive includes $2.9 million for the redevelopment of Broadcreek Renaissance in Norfolk and $2.5 million to redevelop Creighton Court in Richmond. The Community Builders thanks Gov. Youngkin for his leadership in creating and preserving homes in Virginia that working families can afford. We’d also like to thank the Norfolk Redevelopment and Housing Authority, the City of Norfolk, and Councilwoman Maime Johnson who have all been long-time supporters of this model community,” said Juan Powell, Mid-Atlantic regional vice president of development. “This investment will help us build and renew 160 affordable homes. We are committed to building and sustaining strong communities in Norfolk, Richmond and across the Commonwealth, where everyone can thrive.”

You can find a list of the other projects that will receive some of the funding by clicking the link here.