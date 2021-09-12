9th annual 757 Battle of Beers Festival returns in person on September 18

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - The annual 757 Battle of the Beers Festival is back for another year in person after last year's festival was made virtual due to the pandemic.

The 9th Annual 757 Battle of the Beers Festival will feature more than 30 Hampton Roads breweries and will help benefit multiple non-profit organizations.

The in-person event will take place Saturday, September 18 from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Camp Pendleton in Virginia Beach.

“After the pandemic, people are eager to get out and safely enjoy outdoor festivals. With more and more people getting vaccinated and the state opening up little by little, we thought the timing was right to move forward with an in-person event for this Fall,” Beach Ambassadors’ President Shawn Fischer said.

Attendees will have the chance to enjoy samples from the local breweries, live music, food trucks, games, and more.

Breweries will also compete on behalf their chosen charities, St. Mary’s Home, and Hope House Foundation. Awards will be given in three categories: “Brewer’s Choice,” “People’s Choice,” and “Battle of the Brewers.” Organizers say this is the only craft beer festival where 100% of proceeds are donated to Hampton Roads-based charities.

General admission tickets are on sale for $60 and VIP for $80. VIP ticket holders will get one-hour early entry. All tickets will include a souvenir glass and food voucher, plus more.

Click here for more information and to purchase tickets.