VIRGINIA BEACH, Va — A 14-year-old girl, Christyona Eanes, was reported missing on May 15, 2024. Her last whereabouts were in Virginia Beach and she is believed to be in danger, according to the Chesapeake Police Department.

She is 5 foot 4 inches and weighs 173 pounds, the department says.

Those with information are encouraged to contact the CPD at 757-382-6161, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, or submit a tip online at P3TIPS.COM.