A$AP Rocky, Busta Rhymes, Jonas Brothers & more set to appear at Something in the Water

Something in the Water is just around the corner, and the festival just added new acts to its lineup!
According to a release, “Pharrell’s Phriends” set to join him at the festival. The following are the artists will join Pharrell during his set:
- A$AP Rocky
- Busta Rhymes
- De La Soul
- M.I.A.
Additionally, more acts have been added to the lineup. The newly added performances are as follows:
- Arcade Fire
- Jonas Brothers
- Third Eye Blind
Stay with News 3 for updates, and soon, Something in the Water live coverage!