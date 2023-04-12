Watch Now
A$AP Rocky, Busta Rhymes, Jonas Brothers & more set to appear at Something in the Water

Something in the Water/Facebook
Pharrell's Something in the Water festival will take place at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront, and is now offering 3-day shuttle passes.
Something in the Water returns to Virginia Beach
Posted at 7:31 AM, Apr 12, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-12 07:39:16-04

Something in the Water is just around the corner, and the festival just added new acts to its lineup!

According to a release, “Pharrell’s Phriends” set to join him at the festival. The following are the artists will join Pharrell during his set:

  • A$AP Rocky
  • Busta Rhymes
  • De La Soul
  • M.I.A.

Additionally, more acts have been added to the lineup. The newly added performances are as follows:

  • Arcade Fire
  • Jonas Brothers
  • Third Eye Blind

