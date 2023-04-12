A$AP Rocky, Busta Rhymes, Jonas Brothers & more set to appear at Something in the Water

Something in the Water is just around the corner, and the festival just added new acts to its lineup!

According to a release, “Pharrell’s Phriends” set to join him at the festival. The following are the artists will join Pharrell during his set:



A$AP Rocky

Busta Rhymes

De La Soul

M.I.A.

Additionally, more acts have been added to the lineup. The newly added performances are as follows:

Arcade Fire

Jonas Brothers

Third Eye Blind

Stay with News 3 for updates, and soon, Something in the Water live coverage!