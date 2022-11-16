A call for help: Gloucester Volunteer Fire & Rescue Squad needs volunteers

GLOUCESTER COUNTY, Va. - Manning is down 25%, but calls for service are up drastically, meaning volunteers at the Gloucester Volunteer Fire & Rescue Squad are stretched thin.

Chief JD Clements said in October, they answered 348 calls. In the second week of November, they have answered 18 calls in one eight-hour shift.

Clements said they’re managing to still serve the community with the volunteers they have, but it’s taking a toll.

James Young is a medic-firefighter for the squad. He told News 3 there are times when the siren is sounding constantly, leaving little time for a mental or physical break.

Young said in order to help more people, they need help. If you’re interested in becoming a volunteer, click here.