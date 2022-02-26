A father disappeared 2 weeks ago. His family is pleading for information

RICHMOND, Va. -- Two weeks and two days ago, a father of nine vanished. His family is now facing the grim reality that he most likely isn't alive.

They're begging whoever knows where his body is to at least give up that information.

A surveillance photo shows 45-year-old Johnnie Brunner leaving the Belt Atlantic apartments off Midlothian Turnpike on February 9. The man hasn't been seen or heard from since.

Crime Insider spoke with his sister Friday night.

"He has kids that we don't have answers for,” Shawana Brunner. “He has little ones crying for their daddy because he plays a part in their life. My mom is sick and going through it and my dad traveled from far away and he's trying to hold it together."

Richmond Police say they do suspect foul play and the Brunner family is aware of what that means.

Now, his family is making a plea to the public.

“At this point, it's in god’s hands,” said Shawana Brunner. “We can't control the outcome, but we are asking if something tragic did happen, please tell us something and return my brother’s body. He deserves that. We need closure.”

Since his disappearance, a dead cell phone and a last known location are all police have to go on.

A father who never said goodbye.

“Anything you think would help, just please reach out to me or Detective Bailey, or even reach out to Jon Burkett,” Shawana Brunner said. “Just give us information as to where he's at. We have Facebook pages. It's being shared all over Facebook. All over social media just please reach out to somebody ."

If you know where Johnnie Brunner is, you are asked to call the police.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

