'A glimmer of hope:' Mental health response team in Newport News provides support to those in need

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. - A specialized team in Newport News helps those experiencing a mental health crisis avoid handcuffs and get the help they need.

It's called the CARE unit and it's attached to the Newport News Fire Department. Team members are called when people may be having mental health issues, like suicidal or homicidal thoughts, medication management, and more.

Crisis intervention specialist Jennifer Royal tells News 3 they respond to four to five calls a day.

"Everybody out here needs help, you know your crisis is your crisis, it's not for us to judge, and if people know that there's help, then they're more prevalent to accept it and receive it," said Royal.

The team is available Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. They also just expanded their services, adding evening hours Sunday through Wednesday.

Below are some testimonials written by community members who the CARE team has helped:

"There is a large community in this area of mental illness patients and the resources are limited. I believe in the importance of becoming involved when patients are in need or in crisis. I am pleased to work closely with Jennifer as she, like myself, is a passionate advocate for the mental health community or anyone in need of outreach. She has made it an effort to not only contact our patients but check back on them and keep us updated. It takes all of us to make the effort to get involved. Our community needs us. Thank you to the NNFD and Care Team. You all make a difference everyday."

"Jennifer Royal and the entire crisis team was very monumental in helping my daughter visiting from college get the mental health she needed. My daughter had a full blown schizophrenic episode that caught our my family by surprise. I called the fire department because I was under the impression that my home was on fire. I asked the fire department if they had any resources for me to get my only daughter some help and that’s where Jennifer and the caring crisis team came into our lives with valuable resources to assist us. She sat on my back patio in the rain just to speak with us and I don’t know who would have ever cared for us that much but they did! I’m forever grateful. Without the crisis team I don’t know what I would have done. Because of these resources my daughter is getting back on track as we try to grasp our new normal as a family."

"One of the pressing issues in our aging and homeless communities is the prevalence of mental and emotional illness. The ever-evolving challenges of our world have only exacerbated the stressors that contribute to a growing mental health crisis in our society. It is inspiring to witness the knowledge, compassion, and unwavering commitment that Jennifer and her team bring to the table. Their tireless efforts provide a glimmer of hope that I have seldom seen. I wholeheartedly believe that every city and county should have teams like the Newport News Care Team. Their selfless dedication to improving the lives of struggling individuals in our community serves as a beacon of hope and a shining example of what can be achieved through compassion and collective effort."