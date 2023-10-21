A good year for the grapes: Williamsburg winemakers talk industry growth

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — Virginia is toasting its thriving wine industry. Norfolk's celebrating with Wine Fest this weekend and Governor Glenn Youngkin proclaimed October the state's 35th 'Wine Month.'

The Virginia Tourism Corp reports the wine industry is booming with more than 300 wineries dotting the landscape and more than 10,000 tons of grapes produced last harvest.

This year's harvest is wrapping up in Williamsburg.

"We've gone through here, clipped these by hand," explained Michael Kokolis, chief operating officer of the Williamsburg Winery, as he showed News 3 around the 60 planted acres.

Those at the Williamsburg Winery said it's been a great growing year for grapes.

"It's been really good. The fruit looks incredible," added Kokolis.

"I think it's been potentially the best vintages as far as weather as I've seen in 20 years in Virginia. It's definitely in the top three and weather really is critical," said Matthew Meyer, winemaker at Williamsburg Winery.

Meyer tells me it's not only the grapes that have been growing strong, but the whole industry is booming.

"Virginia has really come of age and is getting better and better. On a world scale we're competing," said Meyer.

The Virginia Wine Board reports that Virginia's grape production has seen a nearly 40% increase in production from 2012 and the economic impact of the industry is estimated at more than $1.73 billion.

"I think people are coming here for the wine," said Meyer.

It's a vibrant industry, Meyer said, that's fueled by passion.

"I love wine, sharing it," he added.

Since nothing ages like fine wine, it'll be a bit before you see this year's harvest on the shelves. Some whites will be available next spring, but some reds might not be ready until 2025.