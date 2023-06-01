A guide to severe weather in Hampton Roads & Northeast NC

June 1 marks the first day of hurricane season. To help you prepare, our meteorologists are breaking down everything you need to know as hurricane season begins in News 3’s First Warning to Hurricane Season special.

As hurricane season nears each year, our meteorologists are often asked: Will it be a busy hurricane season? Our First Warning Forecast team answers this, and more, to help the community know what kind of impact they can expect this season.

Additionally, our meteorologists took a deep dive into how certain regions and organizations are impacted by severe weather. Their comprehensive coverage explores how hurricane hunters gather data to help forecast where severe weather is headed next, what military installations do to prepare for hurricane conditions, what measures people in the Outer Banks take to brace for the next hurricane and more.

The First Warning to Hurricane Season special airs on Thursday, June 1, at 7:30 p.m.

The special will also be available to stream at this link.