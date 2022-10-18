A legend comes home: Portsmouth honors hip-hop sensation Missy Elliott

PORTSMOUTH, Va.— A local legend is back in her hometown! That's right Missy Elliott. The city of Portsmouth honored her Monday with a street renaming ceremony and presented her with a key to the city.

"I love y'all, thank you for supporting me always," said Missy, a Portsmouth native said.

Monday was a huge day for the hip-hop legend! She even reflected on her past, sharing a message she would've shared with her younger self.

"I would tell the little Missy to keep going just like she did. It's obstacles it's up and downs but you know faith and belief in God got me here today," said Missy.

There were even times during Monday's event when Missy was overcome with emotion.

News 3 was able to get an exclusive one-on-one interview with Missy Elliott.

" I have accomplished many things and won many awards but this trumps all when you get the love from your hometown," said Missy.

Band members were definitely working it—thousands of fans, city leaders, and Missy's family members came to Manor High School where she graduated in 1990.

Portsmouth Mayor Shannon Glover even gave her a key to the city, and Governor Glenn Youngkin surprised her with a special gift.

"I, Glenn Youngkin, do hereby recognize October 17th, 2022 as Missy Elliott day in the Commonwealth of Virginia," said he said.

Other local hip-hop stars like Timbaland, and Pusha T couldn't miss this memorable moment, either.

"As artists, we all look to be received by our hometown. That's like the biggest thing," Pusha T said. "We cherish the idea of our hometown receiving us, and you know look at how they laid it out for us. Shoutout to the city of Portsmouth."

The city honored Missy by renaming a portion of McLean Street to Missy Elliott Boulevard.

News 3 caught up with Cory Taylor at the new Missy Elliott Boulevard. He's known her since she was young. He even used to sing with her and said she's always stayed humble.

"The one thing I love about Missy is she never changed. She never let fame, fortune, or her financial status change her," Taylor said.