A look at obesity in Hampton Roads as new weight loss drug Zepbound is FDA approved

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Fitness coach and content creator Robert 'Brix' Glover is a lot different than he was roughly a decade ago.

"I was morbidly obese. I had diabetes, high blood pressure," said Robert Glover, Newport News resident and coach/content creator for Brix Fitness.

He said growing up without much education on nutrition led him to a place he didn't want to be in.

The photo Robert Glover took when he decided to make a lifestyle change

"I had a really bad relationship with myself, a lot of negative thoughts," said Glover as he pointed at a photo of himself. "I remember taking this photo. It was after I decided I was going to change my entire life."

He found himself weighing in at roughly 350 pounds.

"It's easy to gain weight, but it's really hard to take it off," said Dr. Anna Peoples, owner of Peoples Pharmacy LLC.

Dr. Peoples said obesity is a growing problem across Hampton Roads. Roughly 35% of people in Hampton Roads are obese and subsequently at risk for other health conditions like diabetes, according to the CDC.

Dr. Anna Peoples works at Peoples Pharmacy

Dr. Peoples explained lots of people, in an effort to find what works best for them, head to the pharmacy for weight loss drugs.

The newest drug that's set to hit the shelves by the end of the year is Zepbound. It's a powerful GLP-1 agonist and is similar to Ozempic and Wegovy.

"We expect to see it to have a major impact," said Dr. Peoples. "The problem is the cost."

The drug is set to cost roughly $1,060 for a month's supply if insurance doesn't cover it, which some insurance companies have been reluctant to do for similar drugs.

"If the drug is indicated for diabetes the insurance is not going to approve it for weight loss," said Dr. Peoples. "A lot of times the insurances don't want to pay for cosmetic treatment and before weight loss was considered cosmetic treatment. But now we know obesity is a chronic disease that we do have to address. So, I am very glad to see this drug hit the market and to see it's indicated for obesity."

The new drug mimics a hormone that helps reduce food intake and appetite.

"What I have seen with these class of anti-diabetic drugs is people really do lose weight, and they lose it fast," said Dr. Peoples.

But, she added that you'd still need to address diet and exercise and there can be side effects, so, it's always wise to check in with your doctor.

The drug was FDA approved Wednesday for adults with obesity, or are overweight with one or more weight-related conditions.

Still, others made dramatic changes in other ways well before the drug was around.

"Will you tell me about your first workout?" News 3 reporter Erika Craven asked Glover.

Robert Glover shares his triumph over obesity with News 3 reporter Erika Craven

"I remember it very clearly. I was afraid. I was afraid of the gym," Glover then smiled. "I was afraid because I didn't know how to use the equipment, that I would get into the machines backwards . . . It was intimidating, but I remember knowing I'd have to push past the fear and take it a step at a time."

By focusing on nutrition and exercise he lost 90 pounds in the first eight months. In total he's lost roughly 160 pounds. But it was more than that.

"That was strengthening my mind and healing my emotions," said Glover. "That helped me heal my relationship with food. And that's what made weight loss possible for me. It wasn't the diet and exercise, that part was important, but the most important part was improving my relationship with myself."

Ever since he's been celebrating victories and working to inspire others.

"And I like to celebrate non-scale victories. When I notice my skin getting clearer, my mood improving," said Glover. "I'm not special, I just committed myself."

The best part?

"It's vitality," said Glover. "I get to enjoy my moments in a more profound way. I am 40 years old. I don't have any aches and pains. I can go on ten-mile hikes. I can climb to the top of mountains. I get to maximize on my life experience. And there's no price that you can put on that."