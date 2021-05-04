A 'lucky lobster' finds a new home at the Virginia Living Museum

Newport News, Va. - A Red Lobster Seafood Restaurant in Manassas, Virginia made a call to the Association of Zoos and Aquariums after spotting a speckled critter with a bright, colorful shell, a Calico Lobster.

This was a rare find as these large marine crustaceans come 1 in every 30 million lobsters in the world, and "Freckles", a nickname given by restaurant staff, would soon be provided a new home.

The Virginia Living Museum’s Senior Director of Animal Welfare and Conservation, Chris Crippen, believes fostering a home for Freckles is an opportunity to share nature's anomaly with guests.

"[It will also] continue important education about sustainable seafood practices and significant conservation efforts of the American lobster fishery,” said Crippen.

According to a news release, Calico lobsters' bright colors make them an easy target and they hardly survive in the wild.

Crippen and Aquarium Curator, Patrycja Lawryniuk, picked up "Freckles" Thursday, April 29, collecting him from the restaurant’s live lobster tank.

The 'lucky lobster' had a health screening, and will quarantine in his new Newport News home for a short period.

He will then go on exhibit to the public as a welcome addition to the Museum’s Chesapeake Bay Gallery.

