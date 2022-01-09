House opens in Norfolk to help trans community in Hampton Roads

NORFOLK, Va. - A new house is opening up to help the trans community of Hampton Roads.

Founder of the Southeastern Transgender Resource Center Tarena Williams has worked to make this a reality for years.

She said the house, located off Colley Avenue in Norfolk, can house up to 12 people and is the first of its kind in the region.

Williams said she knows how difficult life can be for people in the trans-community when it comes to finding jobs and housing.

"I am not turning anyone away," Williams said. "It will uplift people to know they have somewhere to go. They have a fresh bed to lay on. They have a clean shower to shower. They have food in the refrigerator. They can wash their clothes, and it's just a safe haven."

It's called Lamia's House, named after a 30 year-old trans woman, Lamia Beard, who was shot and killed in 2015.

No one has been arrested for the crime.

Williams said the doors open Monday and that she's very grateful for all the support she got from the community.

Lamia's House will hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 3 p.m. Sunday. To learn more about the house, click here.