A 'reel' catch: Virginia Beach fishermen catch bluefin tuna exceeding 500 lb scale limit

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - A group of local fisherman reeled in a huge catch Wednesday.

Capt. Jake Hiles and his crew caught a 107" bluefin tuna in Virginia Beach. The crew left out of Lynnhaven Inlet on their boat "God's Country" before sunrise.

They say the bluefin surpassed the 500 lb limit of the scale at Bubba's Seafood Restaurant and Crabhouse by the Lesner Bridge! They planned to give it away for free to anyone who showed up at the restaurant.

The fishermen also caught a 107 lb bluefin as well as two other big eye tunas that weighed 138 lb and 185 lb.

What a catch!