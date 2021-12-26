This is Virginia's favorite Christmas song, according to a study

Christmas music is an inevitable part of the holiday season, but some are more favored than others.

EasyTechJunkie wanted to know each of the 50 states' favorite Christmas song, so the site analyzed search trends surrounding 15 of Spotify's most commonly streamed jingles to find out which ditty is preferred across the country.

The site analyzed the following songs:

"All I Want for Christmas Is You" by Mariah Carey

"Last Christmas" by Wham

"Santa Tell Me" by Ariana Grande

"It’s Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas" by Michael Bublé

"Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree" by Brenda Lee

"Jingle Bell Rock" by Bobby Helms

"Happy Xmas (War Is Over)" John Lennon

"White Christmas" by Bing Crosby

"Feliz Navidad" by José Feliciano

"Driving Home for Christmas" by Chris Rea

"The Christmas Song (Merry Christmas to You)" by Nat King Cole

"Blue Christmas" by Elvis Presley

"Christmas Lights" by Coldplay

"A Holly Jolly Christmas" by Burl Ives

"Santa Claus Is Coming to Town" by Michael Bublé

According to the study, Virginians love "Driving Home for Christmas" by Chris Rea. The Old Dominion State shares the tune as a favorite with Illinois.

Mariah Carey is known as the Queen of Christmas, so it's no surprise her smash 1994 hit "All I Want for Christmas is You" is the favorite for 14 states, more than any other Christmas song!

Click here to see each state's favorite song and to see the full report.