AAA hosts pop-up enrollment and registration event for TSA pre-check

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - AAA is hosting a pop-up enrollment and registration event for TSA pre-check in the month of June.

It’s happening at the location on 3352 Princess Anne Road in Virginia Beach.

The event runs from Monday June 20, through Friday June 24.

Times you can show up are from 9 AM – 12 PM and 1 PM – 5 PM

Setting up appointments is encouraged and can be done by clicking here, which will take you to the TSA Pre-check enrollment page.

TSA Pre-Check offers a streamline screening process for air travelers, giving them expedited service through airport security checkpoints.

To apply you will need to provide a fingerprint and a photo ID.

TSA’s five-year plan will cost you $85.

Airports throughout the United States have TSA Pre-check checkpoints where travelers avoid some of the measures performed at normal security checkpoint lines.

According to TSA, with pre-check you do not need to remove your shoes, laptop, 3-1-1 liquids (liquid toiletries placed in 3 oz bottles and placed in a Ziplock bag that is one ounce), belt or light jacket.