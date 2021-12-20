Watch
AAA predicts 184% increase in air travel from last year; Best & worst times to travel

David Zalubowski/AP
Travellers reclaim their baggage at a carousel in the terminal of Denver International Airport early Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Posted at 8:58 PM, Dec 19, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-19 20:58:32-05

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - As the holidays approach, AAA Tidewater reports that airlines will see an increase, compared to last year, in travel dramatically.

They say 27.7 million more people traveling and will bring this year’s numbers to 92% of 2019 levels. Airlines will see a 184% increase from last year.

Masks are still required for everyone on planes, buses, trains, and other forms of U.S. public transportation and within transportation hubs such as airports and stations.

According to AAA, road trips will remain the top mode of travel during the holidays. Over 100 million people are planning to drive despite gas prices. Gas is costing $1.25 per gallon more than a year ago.

Travel is expected to rise locally by about 30% locally, according to AAA Tidewater.

Officials suggest booking flights, car rentals, accommodations, and other activities as early as possible. AAA expects to respond to as many as 1.3 million calls for help.

AAA says the actual number of travelers could fluctuate as we approach the holidays as they say some people may decide to stay home if there is an increase in reported COVID-19 cases or because of concerns about the omicron variant.

AAA says the following times are the best and worst times to travel:

Daily Worst and Best Times to Travel

Date

Worst Travel Time

Best Travel Time

12/23/21

12:00–6:00pm

After 7:00pm

12/24/21

2:00–6:00pm

Before 1:00pm

12/25/21

Minimal congestion expected

12/26/21

1:00–7:00pm

Before 12:00pm

12/27/21

5:00–6:00pm

Before 1:00pm

12/28/21

1:00–7:00pm

Before 12:00pm

12/29/21

1:00–7:00pm

Before 11:00am

12/30/21

1:00–7:00pm

Before 12:00pm

12/31/21

2:00–4:00pm

Before 1:00pm, after 5:00pm

1/1/22

Minimal congestion expected

1/2/22

2:00–6:00pm

Before 1:00pm

 

 

Virginia 2021 Year-End Holiday Travelers Compared to Previous Years

Total

Automobile

Air

Other

(bus, train, cruise)

2021 Forecast

2.9 M

2.6 M

150,095

104,002

2020 Actual

2.2 M

2.1 M

53,957

34,647

2019 Actual

3.2 M

2.9 M

175,199

136,761

Change (2020 to 2021)

32.2%

25.7%

178.2%

200.2%

Change (2019 to 2021)

-9.4%

-10.3%

-14.3%

-24.0%

