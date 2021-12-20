AAA predicts 184% increase in air travel from last year; Best & worst times to travel

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - As the holidays approach, AAA Tidewater reports that airlines will see an increase, compared to last year, in travel dramatically.

They say 27.7 million more people traveling and will bring this year’s numbers to 92% of 2019 levels. Airlines will see a 184% increase from last year.

Masks are still required for everyone on planes, buses, trains, and other forms of U.S. public transportation and within transportation hubs such as airports and stations.

According to AAA, road trips will remain the top mode of travel during the holidays. Over 100 million people are planning to drive despite gas prices. Gas is costing $1.25 per gallon more than a year ago.

Travel is expected to rise locally by about 30% locally, according to AAA Tidewater.

Officials suggest booking flights, car rentals, accommodations, and other activities as early as possible. AAA expects to respond to as many as 1.3 million calls for help.

AAA says the actual number of travelers could fluctuate as we approach the holidays as they say some people may decide to stay home if there is an increase in reported COVID-19 cases or because of concerns about the omicron variant.

AAA says the following times are the best and worst times to travel:



Daily Worst and Best Times to Travel Date Worst Travel Time Best Travel Time 12/23/21 12:00–6:00pm After 7:00pm 12/24/21 2:00–6:00pm Before 1:00pm 12/25/21 Minimal congestion expected 12/26/21 1:00–7:00pm Before 12:00pm 12/27/21 5:00–6:00pm Before 1:00pm 12/28/21 1:00–7:00pm Before 12:00pm 12/29/21 1:00–7:00pm Before 11:00am 12/30/21 1:00–7:00pm Before 12:00pm 12/31/21 2:00–4:00pm Before 1:00pm, after 5:00pm 1/1/22 Minimal congestion expected 1/2/22 2:00–6:00pm Before 1:00pm