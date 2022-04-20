AAA warns drivers of dangers while driving high on 4/20

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - With the infamous holiday known as “4/20” upon us, AAA reminds drivers of what cannabis can do to you when you’re behind the wheel.

“The bottom line is if you feel different – you drive different.” said Holly Dalby, AAA Tidewater director of public affairs.

According to AAA, consuming cannabis affects you in the following ways:

Difficulty maintaining attention.

Slower reaction times.

Harder to stay in traffic lane.

Harder to judge distances.

Slower decision-making.

Reduced peripheral/side vision.

Reduced coordination.

AAA offers an online interactive course to teach others about the impact that cannabis can have on your driving skills. The course covers; how cannabis can impair our ability to drive safely; the impact of cannabis use behind the wheel, on the brain, and in the body; making safe decisions to protect all roadway users; and ways law enforcement can detect impairment.

You can find the course here.

There will be a free cannabis educational summit, The “High Tide Summit,” being held on April 20, 2022 in Portsmouth that will feature some of the biggest names in cannabis education nationally and locally.

New cannabis laws went into effect in Virginia on July 1, 2021. Here is a chart using information from Virginia’s Cannabis Program that summarizes what is and isn’t legal regarding cannabis after the new laws went into effect: