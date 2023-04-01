Abby Furco, VB teen who died from leukemia, honored at St. Baldrick's event

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Many people across Hampton Roads are familiar with the story of Abby Furco, a Virginia Beach teenager who started battling leukemia when she was just 4 years old. She passed away at 15 in 2021.

In honor of Abby, Princess Anne Middle School in Virginia Beach hosted an event with the St. Baldrick's Foundation, a leading organization that raises funds for childhood cancer research.

The event on Friday evening was held in the school's gym, and students and families were invited to enjoy a DJ, carnival games, snacks and watch the center stage shave-ees. They've pledged support and donations to St. Baldrick's, including cutting their hair to stand with kids battling cancer.

