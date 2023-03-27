Watch Now
Abduction suspect leads Norfolk police on chase before arrest in Chesapeake

Matt Rourke/AP
A Philadelphia police car with flashing lights in Philadelphia, Monday, Jan. 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Posted at 8:46 PM, Mar 26, 2023
NORFOLK, Va. — A suspect in an assault and abduction case was arrested after leading Hampton Roads authorities on a chase Friday morning.

Around 12:30 a.m., Norfolk police were called to an abduction in the 3900 block of Cape Henry Avenue, a press release said. When officers got to the address, the suspect released the victim from his vehicle.

Officers tried to stop the suspect, identified as Raekwon Jones, 22, but he gave way to a pursuit that went into the City of Chesapeake, police said.

During the chase, Jones fled from his vehicle before being taken into custody.

Jones was charged with eluding, domestic assault and abduction.

