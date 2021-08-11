Watch
News

Actions

Aber, Kavanaugh nominates as Virginia's U.S. attorneys

items.[0].image.alt
Harrison Sweazea/AP
In this undated photo provided by the Misssouri State Senate, the gavel of the Missouri Senate is displayed resting on the Senate dais in Jefferson City, Missouri. The gavel was last seen on March 18, 2016, and Senate leaders fear that someone may have stolen it. (Harrison Sweazea, Missouri Senate via AP)
Missing Gavel
Posted at 12:20 PM, Aug 11, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-11 12:20:36-04

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Veteran federal prosecutors from Virginia’s two prosecutorial districts have been nominated by President Joe Biden to become the regions’ U.S. attorneys.

Biden named Jessica Aber on Tuesday as his choice for U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia, while Christopher Kavanaugh is the president’s pick for the Western District of Virginia.

Both are subject to Senate confirmation. Aber is currently an assistant U.S. attorney in the Eastern Disrtict, where she has worked since 2009. Kavanaugh has served since 2014 in the Western District office, but most recently he's been senior counsel to the deputy attorney general at the Justice Department.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Your guide to the 2021 Virginia Elections