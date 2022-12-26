About 200 kids receive free toys for Christmas from Virginia Beach nonprofit

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — On Christmas Eve, a nonprofit based in Virginia Beach, The Noblemen, hosted a toy giveaway and gifted toys to about 200 children.

The nonprofit's 100 members aim to help local kids through fundraising efforts, toy drives and more.

The Noblemen

The Noblemen accumulated the toys at one of its many toy drives organized by members throughout the year. In a press release, a spokesperson said that some of the toys were from the Chesapeake Walmart on Sam’s Circle where the mass shooting happened.

The Noblemen

The spokesperson said that The Noblemen members were “delighted to provide gifts for so many kids.”