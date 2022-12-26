Watch Now
About 200 kids receive free toys for Christmas from Virginia Beach nonprofit

The Noblemen
Posted at 8:51 AM, Dec 26, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-26 08:51:25-05

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — On Christmas Eve, a nonprofit based in Virginia Beach, The Noblemen, hosted a toy giveaway and gifted toys to about 200 children.

The nonprofit's 100 members aim to help local kids through fundraising efforts, toy drives and more.

The Noblemen accumulated the toys at one of its many toy drives organized by members throughout the year. In a press release, a spokesperson said that some of the toys were from the Chesapeake Walmart on Sam’s Circle where the mass shooting happened.

The spokesperson said that The Noblemen members were “delighted to provide gifts for so many kids.”

