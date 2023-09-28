About 260k Rainbow Road Series Board Books recalled due to choking hazard

The company behind Rainbow Road Series Board Books is recalling the children's books over concerns about choking.

The recall, issued on September 21, applies to about 260,000 books.

CPSC says the books are bound together with plastic rings, and there have been two reports in the U.S. of the rings detaching. A similar report was made in Australia, and the books are being recalled in Canada as well.

The company is advising consumers to throw away the books and request a refund, given in the form of a gift card, here.

For more details on which books have been recalled, click here.