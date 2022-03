SUFFOLK, Va. - Suffolk Fire & Rescue crews responded to a brush fire in the 8600 block of Gates Road Tuesday afternoon.

Dispatchers were notified of the fire at 12:48 p.m., and the first unit arrived on scene at 1:05 p.m.

Officials say the fire covered five acres of a field. It did threaten a detached garage but did not damage the structure.

The fire was marked under control at 2:30 p.m.

No injuries were reported.

Officials determined that the fire was accidental.

