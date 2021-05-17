Accidental fire leaves 2 people, dog displaced from Chesapeake condominium

CHESAPEAKE, Va. - Two people and a dog were displaced from their condominium after a fire in the Greenbrier West section of Chesapeake early Monday morning.

According to the Chesapeake Fire Department, firefighters were dispatched to the 300 block of Wimbledon Chase at 12:12 a.m. and arrived at the scene six minutes later.

When crews arrived, they found heavy smoke in the residence's interior. Firefighters entered and searched the structure, but the residents had evacuated before crews arrived.

The fire was marked under control at 12:18 a.m. and declared accidental, and no injuries were reported.

The Red Cross was not needed to assist the displaced residents.