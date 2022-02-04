Accidental kitchen fire forces 4 adults, child out of Chesapeake home

CHESAPEAKE, Va. - Five people have been forced out of their home after a fire in the 1500 block of Seaboard Avenue Thursday evening.

Units with the Chesapeake Fire Department responded to the two-story home in the South Norfolk section of the city just before 7 p.m.

The fire, which started in the kitchen, quickly spread smoke throughout the house.

Chesapeake Engine Company 1 arrived four minutes after dispatch and entered the structure with hoselines, bringing the fire under control at 7:08 p.m. with the assistance of automatic-aid from Norfolk Fire & Rescue.

All of the home's residents, four adults and one child, were able to get out of the house safely before firefighters arrived.

No one was hurt during this incident.

Fire and smoke significantly damaged the home's interior.

The Red Cross is helping the family with lodging arrangements.

The fire was determined to be accidental.

