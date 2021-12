ACCOMACK Co., Va. - The Accomack County School Board approved an extension for the school system's winter vacation at a Tuesday meeting.

The extension will add three extra days, Monday, December 20 through Wednesday, December 22, for all students and 10-month employees.

Accomack County Schools' winter vacation will end Friday, December 31, 2021.

A regular schedule will resume on Monday, January 3, 2022.