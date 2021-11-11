Accomack Co. schools to dismiss 2 hours early on select Wednesdays, Thanksgiving break extended

ACCOMACK Co., Va. - Accomack County Public Schools will dismiss students two hours early on select Wednesdays through the end of the first semester, also allowing instructional assistants to leave early "in appreciation of taking on additional duties during these unique circumstances."

According to a release from the school system, the school board approved the early dismissals at a November 9 meeting.

The early dismissal days are as follows:

November 17, 2021

December 1, 2021

December 15, 2021

January 12, 2022

The board also approved extending the Thanksgiving vacation for two more days for all Accomack County Public Schools employees. All schools will be closed for students, teachers and 12-month employees beginning Monday, November 22, and ending Friday, November 26.

A regular schedule will resume on Monday, November 29, 2021.