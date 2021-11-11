Watch
News

Actions

Accomack Co. schools to dismiss 2 hours early on select Wednesdays, Thanksgiving break extended

items.[0].image.alt
TMJ4
Schools busses, Milwaukee Public Schools
School busses
Posted at 12:11 PM, Nov 11, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-11 12:11:22-05

ACCOMACK Co., Va. - Accomack County Public Schools will dismiss students two hours early on select Wednesdays through the end of the first semester, also allowing instructional assistants to leave early "in appreciation of taking on additional duties during these unique circumstances."

According to a release from the school system, the school board approved the early dismissals at a November 9 meeting.

The early dismissal days are as follows:

  • November 17, 2021
  • December 1, 2021
  • December 15, 2021
  • January 12, 2022

The board also approved extending the Thanksgiving vacation for two more days for all Accomack County Public Schools employees. All schools will be closed for students, teachers and 12-month employees beginning Monday, November 22, and ending Friday, November 26.

A regular schedule will resume on Monday, November 29, 2021.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Feed The Need Poster 2021 copy.jpg

Taking Action

Help feed the need by giving to local food banks