Accomack County deputies looking for suspect, person of interest after robbery

ACCOMACK COUNTY, Va. — The Accomack County Sheriff's Office said deputies are trying to find a suspect and person of interest following a robbery.

Just after 1:50 p.m. Monday, deputies said they were called to the 18000 block of Lankford Highway. Before deputies got to the scene, an armed suspect left the scene.

The sheriff's office said deputies set a perimeter around the area and used a K-9 to try to locate the suspect, but they didn't find anyone.

Deputies said they're looking for these suspects:

Photos provided by Accomack County Sheriff's Office

Anyone with information is asked to call the Accomack County Sheriff’s Office at 757-787-1131 or 757-824-5666.

