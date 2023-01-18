Accomack County deputy fired, charged with driving while intoxicated: Sheriff

ACCOMACK COUNTY, Va. — An Accomack County Sheriff's Office deputy and investigator is out of a job after he was charged with driving while intoxicated.

On Jan. 16, Sheriff Todd Wessells said Investigator Michael McCready was in a crash on Nelsonia Road around 4 p.m. That's just outside of the Bloxom Town limits. McCready had been driving an unmarked vehicle.

Virginia State Police was called to the scene and charged McCready with driving while intoxicated and reckless driving," the sheriff said. "He was released on a $1,000 unsecured bond."

After an administrative investigation, McCready was terminated, according to the sheriff's office.