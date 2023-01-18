Watch Now
News

Actions

Accomack County deputy fired, charged with driving while intoxicated: Sheriff

Police lights
Matt Rourke/AP
FILE: Police Lights
Police lights
Posted at 5:45 PM, Jan 18, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-18 17:45:51-05

ACCOMACK COUNTY, Va. — An Accomack County Sheriff's Office deputy and investigator is out of a job after he was charged with driving while intoxicated.

On Jan. 16, Sheriff Todd Wessells said Investigator Michael McCready was in a crash on Nelsonia Road around 4 p.m. That's just outside of the Bloxom Town limits. McCready had been driving an unmarked vehicle.

Virginia State Police was called to the scene and charged McCready with driving while intoxicated and reckless driving," the sheriff said. "He was released on a $1,000 unsecured bond."

After an administrative investigation, McCready was terminated, according to the sheriff's office.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

WTKR News 3 Streaming App Promo

Watch WTKR News 3 free, 24/7 on your smart TV