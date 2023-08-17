3 charged after skeletal remains found in Accomack County, sheriff says

NEW CHURCH, Va. — Three people, who are currently in custody in Maryland, are facing charges after skeletal remains were found on Virginia's Eastern Shore.

The discovery came as the Wicomico County, Maryland, Sheriff's Office was looking for a missing person, according to a release from the Accomack County Sheriff's Office. Deputies got information that the person's body has been disposed of in Accomack County.

Detectives searched through wooded areas throughout Accomack County.

Eventually, investigators found skeletal remains on June 23 in the 30400 block of Green Hill Road in New Church, the sheriff's office said.

On July 10, the Norfolk Medical Examiner's Office made a preliminary identification of the remains, but positive identification is still pending, the sheriff's office said.

The investigation led to warrants being issued for three people in the case, all from Salisbury, Maryland. Lawrence Handy, 32; Ronjai Allen Wharton, 23; and Amanda Rooks, 33; are all charged with concealing or transporting a dead body in addition to concealment or destruction of physical evidence in a felony offense, the sheriff's office said.

Authorities said the three suspects are currently in custody in Maryland and will be brought back to Virginia.