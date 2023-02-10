Watch Now
Accused clown mask robber arrested in multiple Suffolk incidents: Police

Suffolk police
Police are investigating after they say an unknown armed suspect robbed an area store in a clown mask.
Posted at 12:30 PM, Feb 10, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-10 12:30:18-05

SUFFOLK, Va. — Suffolk Police have arrested a 22-year-old man for numerous commercial armed robberies, according to the City of Suffolk.

A city spokesperson says the robberies in question date back to last November. One of the reported instances occurred on Friday, Feb. 3 at a Happy Shopper in Suffolk. Police say an armed suspect robbed the store, located in the 400 block of Carolina Road, while wearing a clown mask.

After developing leads, authorities eventually identified the suspect as Kayron Saunders of Suffolk.

Saunders faces the following charges, according to the city: five counts of armed robbery, six counts of possession of a firearm by a felon, attempted armed robbery and six counts of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

He is currently in custody at Western Tidewater Jail.

The investigation is still ongoing.

