Active duty military members can receive free boxes of food at Hampton distribution

HAMPTON, Va. — In Hampton, help is on the way for some military members and their families.

This week, a Langley AFB Patriot Pantry Mobile Food distribution is taking place. At the distribution, boxes of food will be given to active duty military members (E-7 and below).

The initiative is organized by t﻿he Armed Services YMCA of Hampton Road's Patriot Pantry and CBN’s Helping the Home Front military project. The groups hold distributions every third Thursday of each month.

This week's distribution is taking place at the Bayview Commonwealth Center from 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Those interested will need to register in advance and bring an active duty or dependent military ID ready at check-in.

