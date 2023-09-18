Watch Now
News

Actions

Active duty military members can receive free boxes of food at Hampton distribution

IMG_2579.jpeg
The Chapel Pantry
Fresh food available for those who need it at the Chapel Pantry in Virginia Beach, Va.
IMG_2579.jpeg
Posted at 11:27 AM, Sep 18, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-18 11:27:34-04

HAMPTON, Va. — In Hampton, help is on the way for some military members and their families.

This week, a Langley AFB Patriot Pantry Mobile Food distribution is taking place. At the distribution, boxes of food will be given to active duty military members (E-7 and below).

The initiative is organized by t﻿he Armed Services YMCA of Hampton Road's Patriot Pantry and CBN’s Helping the Home Front military project. The groups hold distributions every third Thursday of each month.

This week's distribution is taking place at the Bayview Commonwealth Center from 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Those interested will need to register in advance and bring an active duty or dependent military ID ready at check-in.

To register, click here.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

WTKR News 3 Streaming App Promo

Watch WTKR News 3 free, 24/7 on your smart TV