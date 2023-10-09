Active-duty servicemember charged in domestic shooting: James City County police

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. — An active-duty servicemember has been charged in a domestic shooting, according to James City County police.

On Oct. 8 around 3 p.m., police received a report of a domestic-related shooting in the 1300 block of Queens Crossing, with one person having multiple gunshot wounds.

Police say the victim was reportedly injured by their spouse, who fled the scene.

The suspect, identified as 25-year-old active-duty servicemember Rae'kwan Fulton, drove away from the shooting in a 2015 white Toyota Tundra, but was stopped and detained by the Newport News Police Department just before 4 p.m., according to James City County police.

Fulton was then extradited to the James City County Law Enforcement Center.

Police and EMS personnel administered life-saving measures for the victim, who was then transported to the hospital for treatment.

Fulton is charged with malicious wounding and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

