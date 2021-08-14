Adaptive surf clinic in Virginia Beach provides people with disabilities opportunity to surf in ocean

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - Saturday morning Virginia Beach was filled with smiles -- and not just because it was sunny. People from all over met for the "Life Rolls On" event, an event that provides an opportunity to get those with disabilities out on the water.

The Life Rolls On Foundation's They Will Surf Again, an adaptive surfing event that pairs volunteers with people living with various disabilities, was held at Virginia Beach's Grommet Island Park.

"We do this event once a year. We take people with disabilities out surfing, some of them for the first time. Some of them have been doing it for years. Now we have over 100 surfers. Over 200 volunteers," Raul Pernites, Director of Operations for Life Rolls On said.

One volunteer coming down for vacation from New York says he was looking for something to do to give back. Another volunteer told News 3 how amazing it was to see the sounds of cheering from parents that never thought they'd see their child in the water surfing.

"It's like so much fun. I just had to come back. You most look forward to the water and making friends. We have a lot more in common with the typical folk than some may realize. We can accomplish whatever we set our minds to," Jeremy Cunnigham, a participant said.

The director says this event is a way to give those with disabilities the independence and freedom to enjoy the ocean.