Affidavit: Navy officer arrested by NCIS following online child sex sting

SUFFOLK, Va. — Christopher Paul Hetherington, a 33-year-old Lieutenant Commander in the Navy, was taken into custody on Dec. 21 after investigators say he tried to meet with what he thought was a 14-year-old girl. He is currently being held at Western Tidewater Regional Jail.

A filed complaint against Hetherington cites two counts: attempted coercion and enticement of a minor and attempted production of child pornography.

Hetherington is a “Lieutenant Commander stationed on the USS ROSS as a Weapons Officer, homeported in the Eastern District of Virginia,” according to the filed affidavit.

The affidavit, written by affiant NCIS Special Agent Lisa Carroll, states the following:

NCIS, the Norfolk Police Department and HIS conducted an operation in October that investigated those to “engaged in sexual online enticement of minors.”

Special Agent Carroll posted on Whisper, a social networking app, a message that a user replied to. Carroll then messaged the user back stating that she was in ninth grade. He then asked for her Snapchat or Wickr information, and he added them on Snapchat.

Carroll, posing as a high schooler, and Hetherington continued communicating via Snapchat even after she told him she was 14 years old. He asked for pictures, including one of her flipping off the camera to make sure that she was “not a cop.” He also asked for sexually explicit pictures of her.

As the two continued messaging, Hetherington asked to meet in person and sent messages with explicit, and sometimes sexually explicit, language.

Following an administrative summons to Snapchat for Hetherington’s account information, an administrative summons to Verizon for his subscriber information and database searches, Special Agent Carroll wrote the affidavit, a complaint and arrest warrant was issued, and Hetherington was taken into custody.

He is scheduled to appear in court at the U.S. District Courthouse on Granby Street tomorrow.

This is an ongoing investigation, according to NCIS. Stay with News 3 for updates.