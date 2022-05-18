After 2-year hiatus, PETA's 'Poochella' adoption festival returns to Norfolk dog park

NORFOLK, Va. - After a two-year pandemic hiatus, PETA will partner with eight Hampton Roads-area animal shelters for Poochella, a family-friendly dog adoption festival.

The festival will be held Saturday, May 21 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., and will take place at the Bea Arthur Dog Park on the Elizabeth River.

“PETA’s Poochella festival offers local shelters the chance to come together and find loving homes for wonderful dogs,” said PETA Senior Vice President of Cruelty Investigations Daphna Nachminovitch. “PETA is encouraging compassionate people to open their hearts to animals in need and learn more about why they should always adopt, never shop.”

The participating shelters include:

Chesapeake Animal Services

Chesapeake Humane Society

Norfolk Animal Care Center

Norfolk SPCA

Partners Among Cats and Canines

Portsmouth Humane Society

Virginia Beach Animal Control

Virginia Beach SPCA

The Senses Vegan Comfort Food truck will also be present at the event.

For more information, please visit PETA.org or follow the group on Twitter, Facebook, or Instagram.