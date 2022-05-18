After 2-year hiatus, PETA's 'Poochella' adoption festival returns to Norfolk dog park

NORFOLK, Va. - After a two-year pandemic hiatus, PETA will partner with eight Hampton Roads-area animal shelters for Poochella, a family-friendly dog adoption festival.
The festival will be held Saturday, May 21 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., and will take place at the Bea Arthur Dog Park on the Elizabeth River.
“PETA’s Poochella festival offers local shelters the chance to come together and find loving homes for wonderful dogs,” said PETA Senior Vice President of Cruelty Investigations Daphna Nachminovitch. “PETA is encouraging compassionate people to open their hearts to animals in need and learn more about why they should always adopt, never shop.”
The participating shelters include:
- Chesapeake Animal Services
- Chesapeake Humane Society
- Norfolk Animal Care Center
- Norfolk SPCA
- Partners Among Cats and Canines
- Portsmouth Humane Society
- Virginia Beach Animal Control
- Virginia Beach SPCA
The Senses Vegan Comfort Food truck will also be present at the event.
For more information, please visit PETA.org or follow the group on Twitter, Facebook, or Instagram.