AG Josh Stein announces run for NC governor in 2024

NORTH CAROLINA — North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein tweeted his intent to run for governor in 2024.

I’m in! I’m running for Governor to fight for our future. As your AG, I have taken on big fights for you and won, time after time. That’s what I’ll do as your next Governor. Together, we can build a better and brighter North Carolina. pic.twitter.com/4l3HCzecMJ — Josh Stein (@JoshStein_) January 18, 2023

Stein’s campaign website is already live, and states the following:

Attorney General Josh Stein learned early on that some things are worth fighting for, no matter the opposition. His parents grounded him in our shared values of freedom, justice, and opportunity for everyone, and his faith teaches him that we are all children of God and we are called to make a difference. That’s why, as North Carolina’s Attorney General and as a state Senator before, Josh has taken on powerful special interests to protect families.



Josh and his team have worked hard to keep families safe, hold corporate wrongdoers accountable for the damage they’ve done, make polluters pay to clean up the messes they make, and defend your reproductive and voting rights.



Josh grew up in Chapel Hill and Charlotte and is a graduate of Harvard Law School, Harvard Kennedy School of Government, and Dartmouth College. He and his wife Anna live in Raleigh, are members of Temple Beth Or, and have three children who all attended North Carolina public schools, just like they did. Josh enjoys biking, watching college sports and the Carolina Hurricanes, and (in his younger days) playing soccer. Josh Stein's Campaign Website

Before serving as Attorney General, Stein, who is a member of the Democratic party, was a North Carolina state senator. His website describes his accomplishments during his political career thus far, including securing funding for opioid addiction, suing chemical companies that polluted the Cape Fear River, holding e-cigarette company JUUL accountable and more.

Roy Cooper is currently the governor of North Carolina. He won the governorship in 2016 and 2020. The state has a two-term limit for governor.

We will provide updates as more people announce their candidacies. So far, Stein is the only person to formally declare his candidacy.

