Watch Now
News

Actions

AG Josh Stein announces run for NC governor in 2024

Josh Stein
Andrew Harnik/AP
North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein speaks in front of the Supreme Court in Washington, Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022, as the Court heard arguments on a new elections case that could dramatically alter voting in 2024 and beyond. The case is from highly competitive North Carolina, where Republican efforts to draw congressional districts heavily in their favor were blocked by a Democratic majority on the state Supreme Court. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
Josh Stein
Posted at 10:25 AM, Jan 18, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-18 10:25:51-05

NORTH CAROLINA — North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein tweeted his intent to run for governor in 2024.

Stein’s campaign website is already live, and states the following:

Attorney General Josh Stein learned early on that some things are worth fighting for, no matter the opposition. His parents grounded him in our shared values of freedom, justice, and opportunity for everyone, and his faith teaches him that we are all children of God and we are called to make a difference. That’s why, as North Carolina’s Attorney General and as a state Senator before, Josh has taken on powerful special interests to protect families.

Josh and his team have worked hard to keep families safe, hold corporate wrongdoers accountable for the damage they’ve done, make polluters pay to clean up the messes they make, and defend your reproductive and voting rights.

Josh grew up in Chapel Hill and Charlotte and is a graduate of Harvard Law School, Harvard Kennedy School of Government, and Dartmouth College. He and his wife Anna live in Raleigh, are members of Temple Beth Or, and have three children who all attended North Carolina public schools, just like they did. Josh enjoys biking, watching college sports and the Carolina Hurricanes, and (in his younger days) playing soccer.
Josh Stein's Campaign Website

Before serving as Attorney General, Stein, who is a member of the Democratic party, was a North Carolina state senator. His website describes his accomplishments during his political career thus far, including securing funding for opioid addiction, suing chemical companies that polluted the Cape Fear River, holding e-cigarette company JUUL accountable and more.

Roy Cooper is currently the governor of North Carolina. He won the governorship in 2016 and 2020. The state has a two-term limit for governor.

We will provide updates as more people announce their candidacies. So far, Stein is the only person to formally declare his candidacy.

Stay with News 3 for updates.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

WTKR News 3 Streaming App Promo

Watch WTKR News 3 free, 24/7 on your smart TV