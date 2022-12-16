AG Miyares sends letter to Virginia colleges regarding rise of antisemitism

RICHMOND, Va. - — Attorney General Jason Miyares sent a letter to the Council of Presidents and board members at all Virginia public colleges regarding the rise of antisemitism at universities nationwide.

Miyares said that he is "dedicated to the fight against antisemitism and ensuring that Virginia students don't feel discriminated against because of their faith."

In his letter he reports, that over 350 Anti-Israel incidents took place on college and university campuses during the 2021-2022 academic year.

"These events adversely affect the Jewish students attending these institutions and, in some instances, endanger their lives," the letter reads.

Miyares wrote that he is bringing this into the spotlight because discrimination, of any kind, is unacceptable.

"Every student, regardless of their faith or background, should feel welcomed on every college and university campus in our Commonwealth," Miyares said.

He says unlawful religious discrimination of any kind at our institutions of higher education, whether public or private, will not be tolerated by his office.

