AG's resolution in Army Lt.'s controversial, viral Windsor traffic stop

ISLE OF WIGHT COUNTY, Va. — Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares says he's resolved a lawsuit over a controversial traffic stop involving an Army Lieutenant in Windsor.

It happened back in 2020.

An Isle of Wight Circuit Court judge signed an Order requiting the town of Windsor to obtain accreditation from the Virginia Law Enforcement Professional Standards Commission.

The resolution was announced Thursday after a years long investigation and lawsuit from a traffic stop almost three years ago, according to the Office of the Attorney General. On Dec. 6 2020, the Windsor Police Department pulled over Army Lt. Caron Nazario.

A viral video of the incident shows Windsor Police pulling over Nazario, and the officers could be seen drawing their guns, pointing them at him and using pepper spray on him.

Investigations Judge issues ruling, opinions in Windsor traffic stop case Zak Dahlheimer

Search of Army lieutenant's vehicle unlawful, officers granted motions under "qualified immunity"

“What we all saw in the shocking traffic stop video involving Army Lt. Caron Nazario was an egregious and unjust use of power,” said Attorney General Miyares.

The Attorney General said that demanding the accreditation would require the Windsor Police department to raise the bar on its internal investigation process and officer training. The Order would also require an independent third-party review system for use-of-force and other complaints of serious misconduct.