Ahoskie Police search for missing teen

Posted at 8:04 AM, Mar 17, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-17 08:11:42-04

AHOSKIE, N.C. - The Ahoskie Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding a missing teenager.

Police say Tavionna Smallwood was last seen on Tuesday March 15, 2021 around 9:00 p.m. in Ahoskie.

Smallwood, 15, is described as 5'5", 170lbs, with red hair, and she was last seen wearing an all black onesie.
She may be in the Bertie, Hertford or Northampton County area.

Anyone with information on Tavionna's whereabouts can contact the Ahoskie Police Department at 252-332-5011.

No other information is available at this time.

