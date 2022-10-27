Air Force family in Hampton hoping for miracle as infant son awaits kidney donor

HAMPTON, Va. — HAMPTON, Va. - A Hampton family is pleading for help from the community to find a match for a kidney for their 16-month-old son Cooper.

Cooper Pfaff was born with end-stage renal disease which impacts the function of the kidneys.

“We were angry at times, we were confused, the question for us was a little ‘why God?’," said Cooper's mother, Kasey Pfaff.

The little boy is on dialysis 10 hours every night, takes multiple medications, and is on a G-tube. The parents Kasey and Stephen said they are waiting for a miracle.

“We are just counting down the days until we find a donor, counting down the days until he has that transplant," Pfaff said.

Cooper is now big enough to be eligible for an adult-sized kidney. His parents are asking for people to get tested to see if they're a match.

“There’s no greater other thing that someone can do than to give another person a normal chance at life,” Pfaff said.

The Pfaff family has a GoFundMe set up for a future donor, is connected with the Kidneys for Kids organization, and is currently on the deceased and living donor list. To register to become a donor in Hampton Roads, click here.

