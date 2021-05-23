Airplane crashes at Chesapeake Regional Airport, no injuries reported

CHESAPEAKE, Va. - The Virginia State Police responded to an airplane crash at Chesapeake Regional Airport Sunday afternoon.

According to police, the call for the crash came in at 11:35 a.m.

Police said that the pilot of a single-engine aircraft, a 1997 Mooney MK20J, failed to put the plane's landing gear down when landing. The crash was described as minor, with minor damage to the plane and no injuries reported.

The airport notified the Federal Aviation Administration, and crews are attempting to remove the aircraft from the runway.

