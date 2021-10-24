Airplane from Norfolk makes emergency landing at Raleigh-Durham Airport

RALEIGH, N.C. — A Frontier Airline flight from Norfolk, heading to Orlando, FL, made an emergency landing at Raleigh-Durham International Airport.

Around 5:45 p.m. Saturday, Frontier Flight 1159 contacted RDU with a need to divert due to fumes or an odor.

When the plane landed, RDU Fire Rescue responded along with Wake EMS, Raleigh Fire, Wake County Fire Service and Wake County HAZMAT.

102 passengers and crew members were evacuated from the plane. Everyone was evaluated and medically cleared except one passenger who was taken to Wake Med.

The airport's Terminal 2 ramp was closed for the aircraft evacuation and reopened around 7:20 p.m. About 16 arrival flights were unable to access a gate for at least an hour due to its closure.

