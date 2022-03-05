Albemarle Regional Health Services reports 0 COVID-19 deaths for the first time since last summer

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. - For the first time in nearly a year, there have been no deaths as a result of COVID-19 in one local area.

Officials with Albemarle Regional Health Services (ARHS) told News 3 Friday night this is the first week with zero COVID-19 deaths since last summer. ARHS reports cases for Pasquotank, Perquimans, Camden, Chowan, Currituck, Hertford, Bertie, and Gates Counties.

A spokesperson for ARHS said the outbreaks at Albemarle District Jail, Brian Center Windsor, Primetime and Waterbrooke have all been resolved.

ARHS is continuing to offer appointments for the Pfizer vaccine for people 5 years and older, as well as the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines for adults 18 and up. Appointments are available to residents of the eight-county region.

Appointments are for first, second, third and booster doses. If you have received any previous COVID-19 vaccines, you are asked to bring your vaccine card with you to your appointment. Parental consent is required for children 17 and younger.

