ALDI Jalapenos, Green Peppers, and Green Beans recalled for potential listeria contamination: FDA

Top Stories - Monday July 29
NORFOLK, Va. — If you purchased Jalapenos, green peppers, or green beans from ALDI in the past week you may need to discard them immediately.

According to a recall published by the FDA, ALDI in cooperation with Wiers Farm, Inc. and R.S. Hanline Co. Inc. has issued a recall of certain vegetable products due to potential listeria monocytogenes contamination.

If you purchased a product with one of the following UPC codes you should discard it immediately or return it to your local store for a full refund, according to the FDA.

Product Name:

Package Description

UPC Code

Jalapeno8 oz. bag4099100087680
Green Pepper16 oz. (3 pack) bag4099100087598
Green Beans16 oz. bag4099100087826

The affected products were sold at select ALDI stores in Kentucky, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia.

If you were impacted by this recall or would like additional information, R.S. Hanline Co Inc. can be reached at 1-888-484-4834.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

