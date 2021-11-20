All 3 new lanes completed on I-64 widening project on Peninsula now open

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Good news for commuters on the Peninsula: All three newly completed travel lanes on I-64 east between exits 234 and 242 are now open.

Starting as early as the afternoon on Friday, Nov. 19, motorists on I-64 east will begin to experience safer, improved travels just in time for the Thanksgiving holiday with the opening of all three newly completed eastbound travel lanes between Route 199/Newman Road (exit 234) and Route 199/Humelsine Parkway (exit 242).

According to the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT), this significant milestone of the I-64 Widening Segment III Project adds an additional six miles of interstate widening and improvements to the two miles previously opened eastbound in June 2020, as well as connects to the nearly 13 miles previously widened through the first and second I-64 Widening Project Segments completed in 2017 and 2019.

VDOT says crews are working diligently towards the full opening of the remaining eight miles of travel lanes westbound - including the remaining portion of the new westbound Queens Creek bridge, which is scheduled to open as early as mid-week next week.

After the openings of the third travel lanes in each direction, lane closures may continue to take place as needed to finish final construction and maintenance items over the next few weeks.

