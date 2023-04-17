All Camden County schools evacuated following bomb threat

CAMDEN COUNTY, N.C. — Camden County Schools says all its schools have been evacuated following a bomb threat, according to the Camden County Schools Facebook page.

In the post, which was published just before 10 a.m. on Monday, April 17, Camden County Schools says Sheriff’s deputies are currently sweeping all the buildings and no one is allowed “on or off any school campus” until the Sheriff’s Department says it’s clear.

The post did not provide information on the threat itself.

