All I-64 lanes closed in James City County due to multi-vehicle crash

JAMES CITY Co., Va. - Virginia State Police are working a serious crash in James City County Tuesday morning.
Police said it is a multi-vehicle entrapment on I-64 eastbound, at the 227 mm, near the Toano/Williamsburg off-ramp.
All lanes are blocked as of 8 a.m. VDOT set up detours and Medflight is also heading to the scene.
Motorists are asked to avoid this location and take alternate routes.
Download the News 3 mobile app for on-the-go updates
#Breaking - James City County - major crash closes 64 EB near the Toano/Williamsburg off-ramp. VA State Police tells us the crash involves multiple vehicles, with someone trapped in a vehicle, medical chopper called in for transport. https://t.co/GTPiCyeeU2 pic.twitter.com/x2zwjGcthM— Ted Noah (@TedNoah) November 16, 2021