All I-64 lanes closed in James City County due to multi-vehicle crash

JAMES CITY Co., Va. - Virginia State Police are working a serious crash in James City County Tuesday morning.

Police said it is a multi-vehicle entrapment on I-64 eastbound, at the 227 mm, near the Toano/Williamsburg off-ramp.

All lanes are blocked as of 8 a.m. VDOT set up detours and Medflight is also heading to the scene.

Motorists are asked to avoid this location and take alternate routes.

