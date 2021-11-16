Watch
All I-64 lanes closed in James City County due to multi-vehicle crash

Posted at 8:12 AM, Nov 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-16 08:12:54-05

JAMES CITY Co., Va. - Virginia State Police are working a serious crash in James City County Tuesday morning.

Police said it is a multi-vehicle entrapment on I-64 eastbound, at the 227 mm, near the Toano/Williamsburg off-ramp.

All lanes are blocked as of 8 a.m. VDOT set up detours and Medflight is also heading to the scene.

Motorists are asked to avoid this location and take alternate routes.

