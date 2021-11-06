Watch
All southbound lanes on I-664 in Chesapeake shutdown due to special activity

Posted at 7:06 PM, Nov 06, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-06 19:06:42-04

CHESAPEAKE, Va. - Police are on scene of an incident in the southbound lanes of Interstate 664.

According to officials, the incident is at the 18.9 mile marker, south of US-58E Exit 13B.

The entrance ramp is also closed and motorists should expect major delays.

News 3 has a crew on the scene currently to bring you more details. This is a developing story.

