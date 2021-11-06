All southbound lanes on I-664 in Chesapeake shutdown due to special activity

CHESAPEAKE, Va. - Police are on scene of an incident in the southbound lanes of Interstate 664.

According to officials, the incident is at the 18.9 mile marker, south of US-58E Exit 13B.

The entrance ramp is also closed and motorists should expect major delays.

Special Activity Incident: SB on I-664 at MM18.9 (0.1mi south of US-58E Exit13B) in Chesapeake. All SB travel lanes closed; entr ramp closed. 5:16PM — 511 Hampton Roads (@511hamptonroads) November 6, 2021

News 3 has a crew on the scene currently to bring you more details. This is a developing story.